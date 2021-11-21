Ashley Graham Adores This Award-Wining Skin Cream & It’s Less Than $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to be blunt: Moisturizer may be one of the best parts of any skincare routine. You can do it to top off an eight-step routine, or just use it as a pick-me-up for a lazy day. But the right moisturizer is crucial. Sometimes you may not like the smell of roses on your skin, or maybe you want one that dries quickly — it’s very personal, like any skincare step.

But if you’ve been searching for an all-natural moisturizer that’s celebrity-approved, we may have found what you’ve been looking for.

The Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is an affordable, all-natural moisturizer that’s loved by none other than Ashley Graham.

In an interview with Into the Gloss, Graham said in true Graham fashion that the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream “is like crack.” She added, “I tend to be drier, but I do have combination skin, and I’ve never broken out from either of those.”

The moisturizer was a 2020 Vogue Beauty Award winner and a Woman’s Day Ageless Beauty Award winner for 2018.

Along with Graham, A-list starlets like Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra have raved about the moisturizer.

The Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is an all-natural moisturizer, perfect for anywhere from your cheeks to your hands.

The vitamin E and organic pansy both calm irritation on dry skin and add moisture to any part of your body that needs it. Along with that, it has organic calendula flower extract to restore your skin.

Now, the brand recommends using a small amount and massaging it into the skin, wherever it is needed, day or night.

