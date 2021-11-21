Padma Lakshmi Keeps Her Skin Stunning With This Lavish Sunscreen — & It’s Amazing For Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for sunscreen is a lot like Goldie Locks and the Three Bears. This one has too low SPF, this one is too oily, and the next one makes you look like a ghost in photos. It gets pretty frustrating after a while. But Padma Lakshmi, a celebrated host and actress, may have the right idea.

Lakshmi recently divulged her sought-after skincare routine to the Skincare Edit and one of the biggest reveals was what sunscreen she swears by — and it’s the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46. “I never go in the sun without sunblock and a hat. I wear an SPF called EltaMD, which I love. My doctor gave it to me. I use the 46 SPF because I have hyperpigmentation issues.”

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is an oil-free and fragrance-free sunscreen suitable for all skin types — especially those with sensitive skin. It also contains some niacinamide, to help with sun damage, discoloration, and breakouts.

Other celebrities that have raved about it are Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Miranda Kerr — and for good reason.

Along with that, this sunscreen is perfect for traveling and those who want to pamper their sensitive skin. The brand recommends applying it to your neck and face around 15 minutes before going outside and reapplying every two hours.

