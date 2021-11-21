Scarlett Johansson & Kim Kardashian Swear By This $28 Moisturizer for Their Glowing Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best parts of looking through the skincare aisle is when you find a luxurious product that looks — and feels — amazing. Right when you expect it to cost an arm and a leg, its price is way cheaper than you thought it’d be. Even better? Multiple celebrities have been obsessed with it.

Lately, celebrities have been spilling their secrets to their wonderful, glowing skin — and this one may become our newest holy grail. Most recently, Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian have raved about the Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre Moisturizer for its hydrating properties. And we found it available on DermStore.

The Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre is the pinnacle of luxury with its revitalizing and moisturizing qualities.

Celebrity makeup artists use this all the time to both moisturize and even remove makeup. Even celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Lady Gaga, and Elle MacPherson have raved about this affordable moisturizer.

Made of shea butter and soy proteins, this hydrating moisturizer helps tone your skin and erase the look of fine lines. No wonder so many celebrities are obsessed with it.

The brand recommends applying the Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre in the morning and evening to clean skin. While it can work for many skin types, it’s best for dry skin.

