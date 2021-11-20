We Just Found the Luxurious All-Natural Moisturizer Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Lopez Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Arguably, one of the best parts of your daily skincare routine is when you get to the moisturizing step. You already had the bubbly face cleanser somehow get into your mouth a bit when you applied it all over. You added the six face oils that TikTok made you buy, and now you’re ready for the clean, wonderful feeling of being moisturized.

But sometimes we need to revamp our moisturizer collection. Maybe the smell isn’t as appealing, it’s not great for your skin ― whatever it is, don’t you think you should treat yourself to a celebrity-approved, gentle daily moisturizer? Why not the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ― also known as the go-to day cream for Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts?

The Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream both gently moisturizes and nourished your skin, all while smelling like fresh roses. Made from avocado and rosehip oil, it’s good for all skin types ― so no wonder so many celebrities are obsessed with it.

Jennifer Lopez revealed to Andy Cohen in a now-deleted 2014 interview, per BuzzFeed, that she found the day cream and used it religiously for over a decade. Along with Lopez, A-list starlets, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have also raved about the day cream.

So something two of our favorite Jennifers and Julia Roberts love? Sign us up.

