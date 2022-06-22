Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Adores This Hydrating & Gentle Face Cream — Now 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Arguably, one of the best parts of your daily skincare routine is when you get to the moisturizing step. You already had the bubbly face cleanser somehow get into your mouth a bit when you applied it all over. You added the six face oils that TikTok made you buy, and now you’re ready for the clean, wonderful feeling of being moisturized. But sometimes we need to revamp our moisturizer collection. Maybe the smell isn’t as appealing, it’s not great for your skin ― whatever it is, don’t you think you should treat yourself to a celebrity-approved, gentle daily moisturizer? Why not the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ― also known as the go-to day cream for Jennifer Lopez (and a beloved brand approved by Jennifer Aniston?)

Lopez revealed to Andy Cohen in a now-deleted 2014 interview, per BuzzFeed, that she found the day cream and used it religiously for over a decade. Along with Lopez, A-list stars like Jennifer Aniston have raved about the brand, per Shape.

For a limited time, you can snag the day cream for 20 percent off on SkinStore with the code JULY4 for their Fourth of July sale!

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream Dermstore.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream $36.00, originally $45.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream both gently moisturizes and nourished your skin, all while smelling like fresh roses. Made from avocado and rosehip oil, it’s good for all skin types ― so no wonder so many celebrities are obsessed with it. Gentle enough for any skin type, this soothing cream is said to work wonders on dry skin that’s been deeply affected by the weather.

This luxurious cream is also super easy to apply. Per the brand, you apply it after you’ve already applied your cleanser and toner. Then, you apply a bit to your face, neck, and earlobes.

This beloved cream is also available for 25 percent off on LovelySkin for a limited time. You can also snag it on Amazon and Dermstore.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: