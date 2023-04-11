Shoppers Are Swapping Their $200 Moisturizers for This Day Cream That Julia Roberts Has Used for Years — Now 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Arguably, one of the best parts of your daily skincare routine is when you get to the moisturizing step. You already had the bubbly face cleanser somehow get into your mouth a bit when you applied it all over. You added the six face oils that TikTok made you buy, and now you’re ready for the clean, wonderful feeling of being moisturized. But sometimes we need to revamp our moisturizer collection. Maybe the smell isn’t as appealing, or it’s not great for your skin ― whatever it is, don’t you think you should treat yourself to a celebrity-approved, gentle daily moisturizer? Why not the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ― also known as the go-to day cream for Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, per Page Six.

Lopez revealed to Andy Cohen in a now-deleted 2014 interview, per BuzzFeed, that she found the day cream and used it religiously for over a decade. Along with Lopez, A-list stars like Jennifer Aniston have raved about the brand, per Shape.

Now, so many reviewers have become huge fans of this moisturizer too after they found out Lopez uses it. “I use this creme every day and night! It makes my skin look so bright and feels so soft and replenished,” said a reviewer. “It’s all natural and so good for your skin! Jennifer Lopez turned me on to this product line. Just look at her skin, it speaks volumes!”

Shoppers can get it for a limited time on Skinstore — use code FRIENDS to snag it for 25 percent off.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream

Dermstore.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream $34.00, originally $45.00 Buy now

The Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream both gently moisturizes and nourished your skin, all while smelling like fresh roses. Made from avocado and rosehip oil, it’s good for all skin types ― so no wonder so many celebrities are obsessed with it. Gentle enough for any skin type, this soothing cream is said to work wonders on dry skin that’s been deeply affected by the weather.

This luxurious cream is also super easy to apply. Per the brand, you apply it after you’ve already applied your cleanser and toner. Then, you apply a bit to your face, neck, and earlobes.

