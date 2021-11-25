Reese Witherspoon Uses This Luxurious, Repairing Leg Cream & It’s 40% Off Now for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although our skin might be covered by sweatpants, jeans and tights for the next few months, there might be a time or two where they’ll be out and about this winter. Thankfully, Elle Woods herself has a tip for getting your legs moisturized and a little temporary color. From head to toe, Reese Witherspoon is the epitome of elegance and self-care, which is why we’re taking this product recommendation seriously. She turns to the this works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle, a leg cream that tones and moisturizes.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Witherspoon raved about the this works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle, saying, “This is one of my favorite new products. It just warms up your skin tone a little bit and moisturizes at the same time, but it’s not thick, like body makeup. It’s really lightweight and subtle.”

Luckily for us, this product is on sale as a part of Dermstore’s Early Black Friday sale. Just don’t forget to enter the code “BLACK” in at check-out.

The this works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle is a tinted body serum packed with Vitamin C and E to get your most toned-looking legs yet. The brand says that the serum is to help repair and enhance your leg’s natural glow while moisturizing it. It also helps with discoloration and scarring.

The brand also recommends applying it to dry skin and massaging gently into the skin for a natural, sun-kissed glow.

