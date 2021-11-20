Dermstore’s Black Friday Sale Has Begun & You Can Save on Top-Notch Brands Like Peter Thomas Roth & ELEMIS

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know that it isn’t officially Black Friday yet, but Dermstore decided to roll out the black carpet early this year and launch deals. The beauty retailer has put popular brands on sale and is rewarding tons of extra points to Dermstore reward members if they shop specific deals. So if you’re on the hunt for a discounted Peter Thomas Roth product or shopping for gifts for skincare obsessives for the holidays, then this sale is definitely worth shopping.

The Dermstore Black Friday sale is offering up to 30 percent off with the code “BLACK.” Don’t forget to type this code in during checkout to get your discount. This Black Friday sale will last through November 29, but we bet that sales on fan-favorite products will be gone within a few days.

Black Friday sales can be overwhelming, so we did you a favor and parsed through all of Dermstore’s deals to find five that we think you should shop right now. Half of the products below went viral on TikTok earlier this year and the other half are usually price-y products that aren’t often on sale. Check out our picks below.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer — $41.60, originally $52

This Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer is an absolute must-have if you suffer from dry skin in the winter. This moisturizer boasts a lightweight, oil-free formula that’ll keep your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours after applying.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — $48, originally $64

Swap out your makeup remover for the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm instead. While gently removing makeup and dirt from your skin, this balm will revitalize your skin by restoring the elasticity and making it feel more plum.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub — $21, originally $28

This TikTok-famous body scrub uses glycolic and lactic acids, puffing beads and Vitamin E. It helps with keratosis pilaris and softening rough skin packages.

R+Co TELEVISION Perfect Hair Conditioner — $22.40, originally $32

Get Instagram-ready hair with this conditioner. If your hair has been feeling brittle and dry, then you should add this to cart. It’ll add body and moisture to your hair without weighing it down.

Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant — $25.07, originally $29.50

The Internet’s favorite exfoliant is on sale for Dermstore’s Black Friday. Use it 2-3 times a week to clear your skin and improve its texture.

