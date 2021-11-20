The Oprah-Approved Always Pan Has a New Cookware Companion & You Can Save $100 When You Buy Them Both Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Between the hearty stews, creamy casseroles, and surplus of sides you plan on making for Thanksgiving, it’s safe to say that you’ll be spending a lot of time in the kitchen for the foreseeable future. Problem is — after making breakfast, lunch, and dinner from scratch for the past 18 months — you might be in desperate need of some new cookware. (After all, your non-stick pan will only stay non-stick for so long.)

Fortunately, Our Place is here to help. If the cookware and dinnerware brand sounds familiar, you’ve probably heard of its crown jewel, perhaps from Oprah herself: the Always Pan. For the uninitiated, this ultra-sleek non-stick ceramic pan was designed to replace up to eight pieces of traditional cookware. It even comes with a steaming basket so you can do everything from steam broccoli to fry an egg to braise some tender short ribs. Recently, Our Place introduced the Perfect Pot, whittling down your entire cookware collection to two pieces.

Similar to its predecessor, the Perfect Pot features a non-stick ceramic that was made without potentially toxic materials like PFOAs, PTFEs, and lead, among others. This pot might be surprisingly lightweight, but it can do a lot. Clocking in at a generous 5.5 quarts, Our Place’s Perfect Pot can glide seamlessly from your stovetop to the depths of your oven. (The oven-safe treatment will make this your secret weapon for baking, roasting, boiling, and so much more.) It even comes with a roasting rack and built-in steamer so you’ll be well-equipped to whip up whatever you’re craving. And, just like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot comes with a spoon and convenient post to rest it in between stirs. Oh, and did we mention it’s stylish enough to show off at your next dinner party?

Home Cook Duo — $210, originally $310

Our Place’s Always Pan and Perfect Pot cost $145 and $165, respectively. However, for a limited time only, you can buy them together for $210. (Yes, that’s $100 off the asking price.) So whether you want to treat yourself to some new wares or wow that foodie on your holiday shopping list, this secret sale should not be missed.

