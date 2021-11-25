Kiehl’s Kicked Off Black Friday Early & You Can Snag the Ultra Facial Cream for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the weather gets cold outside, there is one skincare product I’m always running to… a thick, rich moisturizing product. That dry, cold air can feel like it’s sucking every bit of hydration out of your skin, leaving it so parched. If you’re looking for some products to quench that thirst and bring the summer glow we all know and love back into your face, considering checking out the amazing sale on Kiehl’s products during the skincare brand’s Black Friday sale.

Scoring skin- and body-care products from a storied brand at a discount is always a bit of a rush, and amongst all of the early Black Friday craziness, you won’t want to miss out on this sale. A ton of fan-favorite products are 25% off, including the Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane.

And this is just the beginning — you’ll want to leave this tab open, because Kiehl’s will be rolling out more deals over the coming days.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane — $24, originally $32

This Ultra Facial Cream is one of the many popular Kiehl’s products on sale right now. It claims to hydrate and smooth while also providing 24 hour moisture. If you struggle with dry, cracked skin in the winter, this could become your new holy grail product.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane $24

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil — $39, originally $52

This Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil from Kiehl’s is a product tons of people love. It includes botanical oils and claim to smooth skin texture overtime. Who doesn’t love glowing skin? This is on sale for $62.40 from $78, so grab it now while it’s discounted.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil $39

Avocado Eye Cream — $24, originally $32

This Creamy Eye Cream that contains avocado looks super nourishing. If you enjoy a rich, moisturizing eye cream, this could be a great option for you! It’s supposedly works amazingly under makeup to help prevent your concealer and foundation from sinking into your fine lines.

Avocado Eye Cream $24

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter — $22.50, originally $30

This Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer is the perfect product for winter. It’s said to be for extremely dry skin and we all know the struggle of having dry skin in the cold months of the year. This would be a wonderful product to gift as well. It’s only $23 right now so grab a bottle while you can!

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter $22.50

