This Top-Rated Humidifier on Amazon Is a Must-Have for Winter & It’s 20% Off

As the saying goes, winter is coming — and so are those less-than-ideal side effects that often accompany that bitter, arctic chill. (You know exactly what we’re talking about: dry skin, congestion, chapped lips, the sniffles… must we go on?) But, contrary to popular belief, winter doesn’t always have to give you a cold shoulder. If you want to start the upcoming season on a positive note — so you can actually enjoy the most wonderful time of the year — you might want to consider adding a humidifier to your home. Fortunately, Amazon is offering 20 percent off Pure Enrichment’s MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier.



There’s a reason why this pick has over 65,000 positive reviews, a 4.5/5 rating on the site, and an “Amazon’s Choice” badge. Decked out with a special cool mist technology, this humidifier can safely moisten dry air for up to 25 hours in a single charge. Because its battery life is longer than a day, this humidifier comes with an optional night light. (That way, you can get an extra glow when the sun sets.)

The water tank can hold up to 1.5 liters of H20, so it’ll offer ample coverage for larger offices and open-concept layouts. There’s also two speed settings and a 360-degree mist nozzle, so you can adjust the humidity levels as you see fit. Or, if you need a break, you can rely on the humidifier’s auto shut-off function.

Normally, Pure Enrichment’s MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier costs about $50; however, Amazon is currently shaving $10 off the asking price — just in time for those plummeting temperatures. At first thought, a humidifier might seem like a great way to combat dry air, but Pure Enrichment claims this option offers even more benefits. According to the brand, it can also help you breathe easier as well as alleviate cold-like symptoms and sinus issues. So, whether you want to make your home feel more cozy or are hoping to stay healthy this holiday season, this could very well be the best $40 you’ll spend all season.

