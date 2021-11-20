Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here & Air Fryers Are Up To 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…no, we aren’t talking about the holiday season, but the amazing early Black Friday sale at Best Buy. If you’ve had your eye on any electronics or appliances, whether its a multi-functional pan, a cookware set or even a dutch oven, now is the time to snatch it up. One category in the sale caught our attention…air fryers.

The air fryer craze is absolutely warranted. If you haven’t added an air fryer to your kitchen tools stash yet, you need to. They are super convenient (and make pretty much anything taste great). You can cook veggies, fry chicken and even cook up some bacon — with barely any oil. Just think about easy the clean-up will be. We haven’t even gotten to the best news yet: Air fryers are up to 60% off right now. So if you were considering buying one for yourself or a family member, grab it ASAP while the sale is still going on.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie – $60 Off

Image: Chefman. Image: Chefman.

This first Air Fryer from Chefman is perfect for anyone with big families. It’s 10L and has a bunch of cool accessories like removable racks, a drip tray and even a rotisserie rack. Its multifunctional and we love its large size. It’s currently on sale for $69.99 from $129.99 meaning it’s 46% off.

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie $69.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel — $80 Off

Image: Bella Pro Series. Image: Bella Pro Series.

If you’re new to the whole air fryer world and are looking for a more classic design, this Bella Pro Series air fryer could be perfect for you. It’s a great size, and we love the basket drawer and stainless steel finish. Our favorite part is its amazing sale price. For only $49.99, this could be yours. That’s 60% off…talk about a serious steal.

Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer - Stainless Steel $49.99 Buy now Sign Up

Ninja Foodie 2 Basket Air Fryer — $50 Off

Image: Ninja. Image: Ninja.

If you’re looking for the ability to cook multiple things at the same time, this Ninja Foodie 2 Basket Air Fryer is a great option. Yes, it really has two separate baskets that can be set to different temperatures. That’s music to our ears. You know what that means? Time to say goodbye to back-to-back cooking. You can save $50 right now if you buy it during the sale. Thats nearly 30% off!

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology $129.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you’ve even been slightly eyeing air fryers for gifts this holiday season – whether for yourself or others, now is a great time to purchase one. There are so many discounted options on Best Buy’s website, so be sure to check out all the amazing deals for yourself.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: