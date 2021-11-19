Celebrate Your Love of Coffee With These 5 Advent Calendars

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: An advent calendar is quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is it a convenient way to count down the days until Christmas, but each day also offers a little something special. (And, let’s be honest: who doesn’t want to spend the most wonderful time of the year opening up a bunch of presents?) But, while most options boast a sweet treat or tiny toy, the recent rush of coffee-themed advent calendars give this beloved holiday tradition a buzzy spin.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer a robust light roast, some decaf, or a potent shot of espresso, these calendars are giving you full permission to start every day with a fresh cup of Joe in hand. To sweeten an already enticing offer, there are a lot of great deals on coffee advent calendars. And, as luck would have it, we’re sharing the best coffee advent calendars that are still available below. All you need to do is add your favorite to your cart.

Williams Sonoma Compostable Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar

Looking for a coffee advent calendar that has Mother Nature’s seal of approval? Williams Sonoma has you covered. This option is packed with espresso capsules, comprising six Fair Trade-certified blends. Best of all? Each capsule is compostable, meaning you can keep your waste to a minimum.

Keurig Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar K-Cup Pods 24-Count

Calling all Keurig lovers: This advent calendar is a worthy addition to your morning routine. This pick features a range of coffee and cocoa from brands like Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme, and Peet’s, so you’ll wake up to a new, exciting flavor every morning. (Pro tip: once you find your favorite, pick up a value pack of ‘em!)

The Brew Company Coffee Advent Calendar

Streamline your morning routine with The Brew Company’s advent calendar, which features 25 bags of brewed coffee. Instead of making your java from scratch, you can pour a cup and enjoy! And — with blends from countries like Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Tanzania — this pick doubles as a global coffee tour.

Yawn 2021 Coffee Advent Calendar

For some, making a pot of coffee can be a therapeutic part of your morning routine; that little slice of solace before the day kicks into high-gear. Enter Yawn’s advent calendar. This packed option features 24 pouches of whole beans, so you can grind them up as you see fit.

Speciality Division Christmas Sampler Gift 12 Days of Coffees

If 24 days worth of coffee feels a tad excessive, you’ll love this sampler from Speciality Division. This cute, festive box features only 12 blends so you won’t have a caffeine overload. Plus, with dreamy flavors like “Merry Mocha” and “Eggnog Coffee,” these options are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

