Costco is Selling These Colorful Disney Holiday Rugs & We Want Them All

Every day feels like Christmas when you shop at Costco. When the holiday merch makes its debut at the superstore, though, it takes the magical shopping experience to a whole new level. And while Costco has sold everything from artificial Christmas trees to boozy ornaments, it’s these Disney holiday rugs that are making us absolutely lose it.

Disney-themed holiday decor and home goods hit shelves at Costco as early as last month, and some fellow Costco super sleuths were on the hunt for finding some pretty adorable items. “Costco Disney Christmas finds!” wrote Instagram user @awesomedisneyfam as she showcased the rugs. “I know it’s not even Halloween yet, but we found some super fun Disney Christmas items at Costco yesterday!”

We have to admit, her findings did not disappoint — each Disney holiday rug she held up was cuter than the last. The rugs, which are $39.99 a piece, all feature a bright, festive design that incorporates the famous Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse icons on top. The rugs are hand-hooked and made completely of polyester, with a non-skid, canvas backing. They’re the size of a traditional door mat or bath mat, so they’d be perfect for welcoming guests at the front door, or right in front of a fireplace.

If you don’t have time to visit a warehouse, don’t sweat it. These cheery rugs are available on Costco’s website, too.

We’ll definitely be adding these Costco Disney holiday rugs to the top of our wish list!

