10 Beauty Gift Sets That Are Worth Your Money from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom & More

Tis the season to treat yourself to something extra. The holidays and the end of year are always stressful — you’re under pressure from all sides — and in the final sprint of 2021. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or bribing yourself with an early present, you should consider adding a beauty gift set to your cart.

We’re going to let you in on a little secret — beauty gift sets are low-key Black Friday deals. The sets usually have a high value, like $150, but only cost $70. You can try out some price-y skincare La Mer and makeup products or Mac without going over your budget.

I’ve been covering these holiday gift sets from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and Dermstore since October, so I rounded up the best ones from multiple retailers. When determining which ones to include in this list, I thought about the price, the brand and whether there were cult-favorite products inside. There are some sets for the generalist who wants to try everything and for the superfan of a specific brand, like Sunday Riley or Charlotte Tilbury.

But because these gift sets are so festively packaged and secret deals, they do go pretty quickly. If you want to get your hands on a set, you should start shopping now. Everyone is trying to beat shipping delays this year, so the sooner you place your order, the better.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Splurge Pick

Image: La Mer. Image: La Mer.

The smallest size of the celebrity-favorite Crème de la Mer usually goes for $95, so to get the famous moisturizing cream along with three additional products is an amazing deal. This gift set also comes with a travel-sized Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, Renewal Oil, Eye Balm Intense and a chic green traveling case for it all to fit inside.

La Mer The Soothing Regimen Set $95 Buy now Sign Up

A Bundle of Fan-Favorites

Image: Sephora. Image: Sephora.

If you want to treat yourself or your loved one to a slew of beloved, Sephora’s set of best-sellers is worth adding to your cart. It’s got everything from the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini to the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30. There are 10 products inside.

Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set $54 Buy now Sign Up

Hypnotizing Mini Lipsticks

Image: Mac. Image: Mac.

Mac is known for their high-quality make-up products, though sometimes they can be a little expensive. This set of three mini matte lipsticks is valued at $42, but only costs a little less than $28. You’ll get a deep red Candy Swirl, a bright pinky red Eclectic Skeptic and deep reddish burgundy Razzmatazz in limited-edition holiday cases.

Mac Tiny Tricks Mini Lipstick Trio: Red $27.50 Buy now Sign Up

A Rejuvenating Hair Set

Image: Olaplex. Image: Olaplex.

If your loved one has been feeling frustrated about hair breakage or dullness, then get them this gift set. Olaplex went viral on TikTok for their hair-restoring products. This limited edition set, which is valued at $84, includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 7 Oil.

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Kit $84 Buy now Sign Up

A Skin Routine Re-Haul

Image: Kiehl’s. Image: Kiehl's.

End 2021 with a brand new skincare routine. This Kiehl’s set comes with eight best-sellers, including the Ultra Facial Cleanser and Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Valued at $277, you’ll save more than $110 on the Rockin’ Hits if you order it now.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Rockin' Hits Vault $150 Buy now Sign Up

The Holy Grail Trio

Image: Tarte. Image: Tarte.

Widely considered one of the best concealers out there, the Tarte Shape Tape concealer is a creamy, full-coverage concealer that’ll disappear your under-eye circles. You’ll also get the Maneater Mascara and the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm with this set.

Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer Best-Sellers Set $29 Buy now Sign Up

Must-Have Skincare Set

Image: Nuface. Image: Nuface.

If you’ve been wanting to take your skincare to the next level, get this beauty editor-beloved microcurrent Nuface set. It’ll contour and tone your face with microcurrent pulses. First, you apply the hyaluronic gel on your face with the included brush and then drag the Nuface device across your skin, stopping and holding whenever the machine beeps. Don’t worry, it comes with video tutorials!

Nuface Mini Hydrate and Contour Mini Gift Set $167.20 Buy now Sign Up

Universal Lip Set + A Bonus Mascara

Image: Charlotte Tilbury. Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

It can be intimidating to gift lipsticks and liners, because you’re guessing at the recipient’s shade. Luckily for you, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk set is designed to complement every skin tone. Plus, you’ll save $21 on this value set.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Face Set $50 Buy now Sign Up

Wrinkle-Reducing Nighttime Routine

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

This celebrity-loved skincare brand can be a little pricey, but you can try half the line, thanks to this pack. This set is valued at $193, so you’ll be saving $100 when you purchase everything all together. You get the Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil, A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine $93 Buy now Sign Up

Holiday Crackers

Image: L’Occitane. Image: L'Occitane.

Instead of an unboxing, do an unwrapping of these four surprise holiday crackers. Each one contains a shower product and a hand cream from these four L’Occitane scents — Verbena, Almond, Shea Butter, and Cherry Blossom.

L'Occitane Holiday Crackers Collection $34 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: