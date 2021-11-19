Alicia Keys Credits Her Smooth Skin Texture to This DIY Face Mask — Here’s How You Can Try It

Back in 2016, Alicia Keys shocked the world when announced that she was saying goodbye to makeup — something almost unheard of in Hollywood. And since then, she has kept her skin clear and glowing. Seriously, there’s not even a patch of dry skin in sight.

In an interview with Vogue, Keys said she struggled with achieving “good skin.” “I’ve always cared about skincare, but in a way that was very frustrated because I didn’t always have good skin,” She told Vogue. “[Now,] I’ve learned some secrets and I’ve also found some products that work for me, ‘cause everybody’s different.”

Keys recently divulged her skincare routine, and she raved about these two products from Epicuren, one of her favorite brands. She mixes the Epicuren Bulgaricum Probiotic Mask Powder and the Epicuren Aloe Vera Calming Gel to create her own DIY face mask.

“So I love this mask…. What I like about it is, first, it smells like there’s food on your face so you wanna eat yourself,” Keys said. “And then second, it has a little of a grainy texture… and something about that feels good sometimes, like an exfoliant but not really. It’s still a calming thing.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Epicuren. Epicuren .

The cruelty-free powder contains non-fat milk and L. bulgaricus to help introduce probiotics into the skin for optimal moisture. Any skin type can try this out, but it could benefit people who have sensitive skin.

Epicuren Bulgaricum Probiotic Mask Powder $42 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Epicuren. Image: Epicuren.

The brand recommends mixing one teaspoon with the Epicuren Aloe Vera Calming Gel (or any gentle gel product you prefer), letting it sit on your skin for twenty minutes before wiping it off with a warm towel.

Epicuren Aloe Vera Calming Gel $14.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: