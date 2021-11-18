J. Crew Is Having a Huge Clothing Sale & It’s the Perfect Excuse to Spruce Up Your Holiday Wardrobe

Holiday parties are right around the corner and one of the best parts of these occasions is taking your most festive dresses out of hiding. But if it’s been a hot minute since you’ve treated yourself to some dazzling outfits, J. Crew should be your next shopping destination.

For a limited time, J. Crew is having 50% off sale on selected holiday party-ready styles — and there’s so much to choose from. Honestly, it’s slightly overwhelming. In addition to glam dresses, they’ve got cozy sweaters and those Bridgerton-inspired floral dresses, so there’s plenty of things to shop. Luckily, we found a few looks that are bound to turn heads at that office party. J. Crew can sometimes feel a little out-of-budget that’s why one of the retailer’s sales is newsworthy.

Check out some of our top picks from J. Crew’s party-ready sale below.

J. Crew Puff-sleeve velvet dress — $136.50, originally $198

If you’re looking for the perfect new dress for that holiday party you’ve been looking forward to, J. Crew has the velvet dress for you. However you want to style it, you can’t go wrong with an LVD — little velvet dress. Per the reviews, look into sizing up for optimal comfort!

J. Crew Smocked puff-sleeve dress in vintage floral — $89.50, originally $128

If you’re in denial of the seasons changing, you’re not alone. Who doesn’t love sporting a beautiful floral dress like they’re the main character in a cottage core music video?

J. Crew Cable-knit half-zip sweater in super-soft yarn — $82.50, originally $138

J. Crew has this gorgeous, classic knitted sweater as a part of its huge sale. Time to get cozy — and look amazing while doing so.

