This Internet-Famous ‘Ageless’ Foundation Is 28% Off On Amazon & Is Known for Reducing the Appearance of Wrinkles

We’re all about multifaceted makeup here, and we know you are too! Anytime we happen upon a concealer that also keeps our skin feeling and looking pristine, or a makeup collection that serves some major motion picture inspiration, we jump at the chance to highlight it just for you. Now, we’ve found another foundation, courtesy of Covergirl and Olay, that will leave your skin looking airbrushed and youthful — and it’s currently 28% off on Amazon.

Covergirl and Olay’s Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation is absolutely ideal for achieving a stunning glow. The anti-aging foundation can diminish the look of lines and wrinkles. Plus, with the combination of hyaluronic complex and vitamin C, you’ll get a youthful, healthy look that will simply dazzle. But that’s not all!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This foundation isn’t just great for attaining the professional grade makeup look you want, it’s also enriching for your skin and good for you in more ways than one. Covergirl and Olay’s Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation includes SPF 28 to protect the skin from sun damage. Plus, Covergirl has the Leaping Bunny seal of approval; this is a cruelty-free product you can feel good about purchasing, too. With the holidays just around the corner (can you believe?!), you’re going to be making appearances at family get-togethers, holiday parties, and perhaps you might see your face on a holiday card or two. So, give yourself the treat of buying this Covergirl and Olay foundation.

