Treat Yourself With a Luxe Holiday Perfume Set — Starting From Only $22

We all have that one thing that makes us feel put together — even if we haven’t managed to accomplish anything else on our to-do lists. It can be your tried-and-true mascara, cozy slippers, or even a luxurious perfume. Sometimes, all you need is a quick spritz of your favorite perfume to feel you can take on the day.

But maybe your go-to isn’t your go-to anymore — and that’s OK. A cost-effective way to figure out what next spritz will be is by diving into a gift set. Holiday gift sets really are a gift for beauty fanatics. They usually have a higher value, i.e. $100, but then will cost $70, which is basically a Black Friday day, without all of the fanfare. So if you’ve been wanting to try something new, now is the time.

And one thing we can always expect with the holiday season is a plethora of perfume gift sets. It’s almost overwhelming how many are out there, but we cut through the noise to find some options you should shop. From ULTA finds to Nordstrom steals, check out some of our top perfume gift set picks for this holiday season.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum Gift Set — $99

Image: Marc Jacobs. Courtesy of ULTA.

For the friend that goes gaga over anything Marc Jacobs — or anything floral scented — treat them to the new Marc Jacobs perfume set. It includes the Perfect Eau de Parfum in bottle and spray form. It smells like daffodils, rhubarb, and has hints of almond milk to top it off.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Travel Set — $147

Image: Chanel. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

If you love classic perfumes, then why not go Chanel? This Chanel gift set has the Eau de Toilette bottle and travel spray, both of which smell like a romantic harmony of grapefruit and jasmine.

NEST New York Eau de Parfum Holiday Set — $22

Image: Nest. Courtesy of Sephora.

This limited edition perfume set is the perfect stocking stuffer for your friend that wants to always smell good on the go. With notes of Moroccan tea, fruits, and golden amber, there’s a scent for everyone in this set.

Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty Holiday Fragrance Festival — $29.50

Image: Ulta. Courtesy of ULTA.

Time to go old-school with this ULTA find. If you’re still shopping around for your go-to scent, use this holiday season to experiment. From Coach to Prada, try a little of each luxurious brand.

