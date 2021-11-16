Hey Runners & Cyclers — Garmin Watches & Devices Are Up to 37% Off for Black Friday, So Now’s Your Time To Shop

Even if the air starts to get chilly and snow begins to fall, a lot of runners and cyclers still opt to brave the cold — even during the holidays. When you’re running, you can get lost in the moments — feeling the breeze run through your hair, the blood pumping throughout your body and the music flowing your headphones. Whether you’re one of those cyclers who frequently gets lost while enjoying the open road or runners who likes to keep a close eye on your pace, you’ll be interested in this Black Friday sale.

Garmin, who is also famous for making GPS devices for vehicles, makes some of the most accurate watches and exercise electronics on the market. If you like precision and want to take yourself to the next level next year, you’ll want to take advantage of this. Amazon is having an early Black Friday sale with select Garmin Watches and Navigation products clocking in at 37 percent off. Check out some of our favorite picks from today’s sale.

Know everything like where you’ve been, where you’re going, and how to get back to where you were with this cycling bundle. The bike computer helps you with virtually anything — from how to improve your fitness regimen to incident detection. Along with that, you can hold it in place with the Garmin belt.

This berry smartwatch is the ideal watch for the runner in your family because — not only is it gorgeous — it offers advanced statistics, training plans, and has a highly accurate GPS. It boasts up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode and a full 24 hours on GPS mode.

This Venu smartwatch helps you prioritize your health goals by monitoring everything from hydration to stress. Along with the accurate GPS and health help, it’s a typical smartwatch — so you can talk in your favorite mom group chat while on the go.

