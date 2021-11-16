There’s a Brand New Version of the Internet-Famous Ember Mug & It’s Available Now on Amazon

Some people can chug their mocha in only a few gulps, while others like to take their time with their black coffee. If you’re in the latter, you know that sometimes after taking too long to drink your coffee, it can get lukewarm a half-hour after you’re done brewing it.

Do you remember when we were all lusting after the Ember mug that went viral? The one on social media that kept everyone’s drinks warm? Well, prepare to feel the same way — if not more infatuated — with the new Ember mug model. You can control the temperature and presets of the mug with your smartphone — but don’t worry, it works just as well without. Along with that, there’s built-in 90-minute battery life in the charging coaster and an LED light indicator to let you know your drink is at your preferred temperature or when the mug is on sleep mode.

For the holiday season, splurge a little on yourself with a high-tech mug that keeps your favorite cocoa warm all day.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon.

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 comes in copper, rose gold, gold, and stainless steel, so you’re bound to find a finish you’ll love.

So this holiday season, why not treat yourself with a mug that’ll keep your favorite drinks toasty all winter long?

