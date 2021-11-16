These Celebrity-Approved Gold Foil Under-Eye Masks Are The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Skincare is one of the most luxurious self-care acts we can do for ourselves. Who doesn’t love feeling pampered in their own home? We all know skincare can get pricey — from the coolest new body oils to the celebrity-approved facial tool, but we found something that’s super luxurious, celebrity-approved and budget-friendly. The Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks are one of the hottest new skincare products.

Stars like Goldie Hawn, Kerry Washington, and Hailey Bieber swear by these hydrating masks. Bieber even raved about them in her viral “Skin Prep” YouTube video. Not only are they a celebrity fave, but the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks are award-winning. This year alone, they were awarded the 2021 Allure Readers’ Choice Award and the 2021 Harper’s Bazaar Anti-Aging Award.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Mask Courtesy of Wander Beauty,

They’re available in travel-size form on Nordstrom for only $12 and on Sephora for $25.

The gold foil under-eye masks both hydrate and de-puff the under-eye area. Suitable for all skin types, the cruelty and gluten-free patches contain aloe leaf, calendula, and camu camu extract for optimal soothing and brightening properties. Per a consumer study from the brand, 100 percent said the under-eye area feels more soothed and hydrated than before application.

Golden patches for glowing skin? Sign us up.

