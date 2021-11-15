Nordstrom’s Cult-Favorite Fuzzy Slippers Are Now 50% Off — But We Expect Them To Sell Out

Baby, it’s getting cold outside — and our feet can’t take it. Now don’t get us wrong, we love winter and the holiday season. From cocoa bombs to the first snow, we can’t get enough of a chilly, winter wonderland. However, our feet are another story. Did you know your feet help you control your body temperature? It’s true. According to Otago University professor Jim Cotter per Stuff, “feet are ideally suited to helping us keep a stable body temperature.”

So it’s important to keep your feet happy, so why not treat yourself to some fuzzy, plush slippers from Nordstrom? The Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slippers are 50 percent off, and they’re the perfect gift for yourself — or your perpetually cold mom friend — this holiday season.

The crisscrossed, fluffy slippers are the quickest way to feel glamorous while you’re lounging around the house. The porch-friendly rubber sole and comfy padding will quickly make it your go-to slipper on those snowy days where you have to do everything around the house.

Something to keep in mind is that many customers say they’re quite larger than they expected, so keep that in mind while you’re checking out!

