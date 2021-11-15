These Magical Disney Mugs Are the Ultimate Gift for the Adult Mouseketeer This Holiday

Martha Stewart may hate mugs, but we can’t get enough of them. There are few things more comforting than holding a warm mug filled to the brim with coffee or hot cocoa on a chilly winter day. Mugs also make excellent holiday gifts for those people that are impossible to shop for because everyone loves them (except Martha Stewart, of course). There’s also no shortage of mugs with cute designs or funny sayings so you can find one to suit just about anyone’s personality. If you happen to have a Disney fan on your list, we’ve got the perfect holiday gift idea for you because we just spotted adorable Disney mugs at HSN that any adult Mouseketeer would love to have in their collection.

The mugs are part of a collaboration with Thomas Kincade and if that wasn’t reason enough to add at least a couple to your cart, they’re also heat-sensitive meaning the beautiful artwork only appears when the mug is filled with a warm beverage. There are 41 designs available so there truly is an option for everyone. Here are three of our favorite designs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beauty & the Beast

Image: Disney. Courtesy of Disney.

A tale as old as time, fill this mug with coffee or glühwein.

'Beauty and the Beast' $18.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Little Mermaid

Image: Disney. Courtesy of Disney.

This mug certainly makes a better gift than a dinglehopper.

'The Little Mermaid' $18.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Lion King

Image: Disney. Courtesy of Disney.

A mug fit for a future king (or queen).

'The Lion King' $18.99 Buy now Sign Up

You can view all 41 designs on HSN’s website.