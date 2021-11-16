The holidays are here, and it’s time to hunt down some unique gifts for everyone in your life, from your children to your in-laws. One of the coolest things about the holiday season is that sometimes one of our favorite celebrities creates a gift guide, to give us some inspiration for the people who are impossible to shop for. Founder of The Honest Company and actress Jessica Alba has teamed up with Amazon to create a versatile gift guide. From essential oil diffusers to unique kid toys, Alba thought of everything — and it’s all in one place, so you don’t need to browse 10 different sites to find her recommendations.

To help save you some time, we went through to narrow down Alba’s picks to items that you should definitely add to your cart. Check out some of our top picks from Alba’s thorough gift guide below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon.

Wooden Building Blocks Set — $46.96

Time to let your toddlers’ imaginations soar by creating a little town of their own. This natural wooden play set is jam-packed with different learning opportunities, so while your kid is in a world of their own, they’re learning so many things as well.

Wooden Building Blocks Set $46.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of ghd. Courtesy of Amazon.

ghd Curling Irons — $199.00

Treat yourself with this salon-grade curling iron that can give you the sleekest style or the bounciest curls.

ghd Curling Irons $199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Hydro Flask. Courtesy of Amazon.

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar with Leak Proof Cap — $39.95

Spills and leaks are no foreign concept in a busy home — but that doesn’t mean we like them. Maybe it’s time to invest in this leak-proof food jar, so you can enjoy your personal meal on the go.

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar with Leak Proof Cap $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of The Drop. Courtesy of Amazon.

The Drop Women’s Avalon Small Tote Bag — $39.90

Whether it be brunch or cocktails on your GNO, this taupe tote bag is the perfect addition to any outfit.

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag $39.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Nurse Jamie. Courtesy of Amazon.

Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool — $49.00

Start your day with a gentle massage that banishes puffy eyes. This powerful eye massaging tool uses Intelligent Touch vibration to help reduce the look of fine lines and puffy eyes.

Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool $49.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon.

Hygge & Cwtch Bubble Candle — $9.99

Seriously, how cute is this bubble candle? If you’re looking to add a unique candle to your house, then look no further than this adorable soy cube candle.

Hygge & Cwtch Bubble Candle $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: