Brooke Shields’ New Silly Selfie Features This Vibrant Face Mask & We Found It At Sephora

Who doesn’t love treating themselves to a self-care day, complete with a luxe face oil or a fun face mask? (Bonus points if we’re wearing it while relaxing in the bath with a glass of wine — heaven!) Well, if you’re still searching for the perfect face mask, take a cue from Brooke Shields, who shared a glimpse into her self-care regimen.

The star of the show, so to speak, was her Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask — and we’re kinda obsessing over how beautifully blue the mask is.

Shields posted a silly selfie to her Instagram with the mask on, captioning the post, “Self-care or auditioning for the @bluemangroup?”

The vibrant blue mask is available at Sephora, and we’re already planning our next spa day accordingly.

The two-step face treatment is made from clean ingredients approved by Sephora — like marine algae from the arctic Norwegian seas — to help plump, hydrate, and tone the skin for a radiant glow.

Shields, of course, started her career as a model and always looks stunning, so if this face mask is good enough for her, it’s definitely something we want to try!

