Kate Middleton Reportedly Swears By This Face Oil & It’s Less Than $50 On Amazon

Face oils have been all the rage in recent years, and for good reason: they’re light, effective, and they feel so luxurious on your skin. One of the most popular is the celebrity-approved Trilogy Rosehip Oil. A-listers like Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham reportedly swear by this oil — and apparently, it has a royal fan in one Kate Middleton, too!

It’s reported that the Duchess of Cambridge swears by this oil for her radiant glow, and has ever since she gave birth to Princess Charlotte.

If the Trilogy Rosehip Oil is one of her best-kept beauty secrets, and how she stays looking so effortlessly dewy, then we’re adding it to our cart immediately. And the best part: It doesn’t cost a royal fortune. The oil is available on Amazon for less than $50.

The antioxidant oil uses all-natural ingredients like lycopene for combatting damage, acai seed oil for nourishment, and cranberry seeds to help replenish the skin. Also, the non-GMO and cruelty-free face oil is suitable for all skin types.

Studies conducted by the brand showed many users noticed a brightened skin tone, reduction of fine lines, and that it revitalized their skin elasticity.

The brand recommends using it one to two times a day and massaging up to three drops into your skin for optimal results.

