Paul Rudd was — finally — named “People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.”

The actor and proud father of two seemingly hasn’t aged a day since the 1990s, which leads us to want to know every detail of his skincare regimen. Luckily, his celebrity hairstylist groomer Rehannae White shared a tidbit — specifically, a product he used to prep for his sultry “Sexiest Man Alive” photoshoot: hydrating eye patches!

Rudd wore Talika Eye Therapy Patches to moisturize his under-eye skin before the shoot, and now everyone wants to get a Paul Rudd-approved product.

Rudd isn’t the only sexy celeb to sport these eye patches, either — fellow A-listers like Will Smith and Drew Barrymore have expressed their love for the moisturizing product too. Barrymore posted it to her Instagram for her self-care routine. And if the equally youthful Barrymore loves it, you know it’s good!

Along with being the go-to under-eye masks for celebrities, the eye patches are the go-to solution to combat wrinkles, scars, eye puffiness, and dark circles.

The eye patches are also all-natural, containing mostly vegetable and essential oils like musk rose, wheat germ, avocado, and shea butter for optimal nourishment, according to the brand.

They’re also reusable and one set can be used three times — so no worries about feeling wasteful, either. We’re sold!

