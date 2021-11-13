Williams Sonoma Is Selling The Cutest Hot Cocoa Bombs Just In Time For The Holidays

It’s finally starting to get cold outside, and you know what that means? Sitting by the fire and drinking hot chocolate. If you haven’t jumped on the hot cocoa bomb trend yet, now is the time. Hot cocoa bombs are great gifts for anyone with a sweet tooth in your life. They’re adorably decorated chocolate balls full of hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. When these orbs are placed in hot water, they melt to reveal a delightful surprise inside. If you or your kids love a good reveal or reveal toy, then you should add these hot cocoa bombs to your cart.

Williams Sonoma has a bunch available on their website right now that go beyond your average chocolate hot cocoa bomb. They’ve all got special designs and a few are connected to some beloved franchises. We were so delighted by these finds that we had to share them with you.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Snowman Face Hot Chocolate Bomb $7.95 Buy now Sign Up

This Snowman Face Hot Chocolate Bomb is perfect for the classic hot cocoa lover in your life. You and your kids can watch Frosty melt in real time. It screams winter and who doesn’t love that? You can purchase a single one or buy a set of two, four or six.

Image: Williams Sonoma. Image: Williams Sonoma.

Disney Mickey and Minnie Hot Chocolate Bomb $14.95 Buy now Sign Up

These Disney Mickey and Minnie Hot Chocolate Bomb are seriously so cute. These are $14.95 each, and we just love how Minnie has her classic red bow. These are great for any Disney fans in your life. We’ve got a feeling the little ones will love this.

Image: Williams Sonoma. Image: Williams Sonoma.

Disney Mickey and Minnie Hot Chocolate Bomb $7.95 Buy now Sign Up

This Harry Potter Snitch Hot Chocolate Bomb is the perfect gift for all those Harry Potter fans. No matter what house they were sorted in, we’ve got a feeling they’ll get a kick out of this golden snitch. You can purchase these individually or in sets of two or four.

What screams holiday more than hot chocolate? If you’re looking for some easy gifts to send to friends this Christmas, we think these hot cocoa bombs from Williams Sonoma would be perfect.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: