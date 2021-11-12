Calling All Holiday Crafters — These Cricut Machines Will Save You So Much Time & They’re On Sale for Black Friday

Don’t let those impressive “after” photos fool you — a DIY project is tough work. Whether you’re building something from scratch or giving an existing item a personalized twist, getting a little crafty can cost you blood, sweat, tears, and time! (After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were those monogrammed stockings.)

But, if you’re looking to streamline your next crafting session, you’re in luck: Right now, HSN is slashing the price of a few Cricut machines and bundles. As the ultimate accessory for crafting enthusiasts, Cricut’s machines will make cutting shapes and printing letters a breeze. We mean, just think about all the time you’ll save cutting out a bunch of teeny, tiny stars. So, whether you want to “wow” your favorite crafter with a practical present or flex your DIY muscle this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Ready to get crafting? Check out these can’t-miss deals, below.

Cricut Joy Smart Cutting Machine — $129, originally $159

On the hunt for a new machine that won’t take up too much space in your crafting closet? Cricut’s Joy model is a no-brainer. This machine might be small, but it can cut up to 50 different materials. Translation? It can do everything from make vinyl decals to stencils. Best of all, it can complete your project in as little as 15 minutes.

Cricut EasyPress 2 12″x10″ Lilac Bundle — $224.99, originally $239.99

Want to customize your tote bag? You’ll need to press your shapes and letters onto your canvas exterior. That’s where Cricut’s EasyPress machine comes in. Made with the speed of a heat press, but the convenience of your go-to iron, this option offers the perfect finishing touch to your DIY project.

Cricut Joy Machine with Smart Vinyl and Infusible Ink — $129.99, originally $201.94

Or, if you’re looking for a machine that can do it all, prepare to fall in love with this tricked-out Joy machine. Not only can this gizmo cut out shapes and letters with the utmost precision, but it can also act as a writing tool. Cards and banners just got a lot easier.

