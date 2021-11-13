Victoria Beckham Swears By This Gentle Oil-Based Facial Cleanser & It’s Only $35

Well, if you’ve been on the market for something new to add to your skincare routine or just love exploring different options, this latest find could be great for you. Victoria Beckham is one of the many stars who seems to have perfect skin, and we need to know her secrets. Well, the good news is that her facialist shared what facial cleanser Beckham uses every morning and night, and we need it ASAP.

The CosMedix Purity Solution is an oil-based cleanser, which is designed to tackle several different skin concerns. If you’ve got dry, acne-prone, hyperpigmented or basically any kind of compromised skin, this cleanser could be worth trying. It’s got a load of ingredients that claim to gently cleanse your skin, while also getting rid of those dead skin cells and extra oil. It’s even got essential oils — like olive, moringa, kukui and argan — and antioxidants that’ll tackle those free radicles and bring extra moisture to your skin.

And don’t worry, this cleanser still tones the skin, thanks the turmeric and orange extract ingredients.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: CosMedix. Image: CosMedix.

CosMedix Purity Solution $35 Buy now Sign Up

This facial cleanser looks like a solid option for anyone in need of a skin pick-me up. If Victoria Beckham uses it day and night, we’ve got a feeling it could work wonders. For only $35, this is also a great gift for any skincare gurus in your life or even as a special treat to yourself. Who said you couldn’t buy yourself an early holiday gift? We know you deserve it.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: