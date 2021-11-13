Amazon Reviewers Say You Should Throw Away Your Sponge for This Game-Changing $7 Pan Scraper

What’s the worst part about cooking in my opinion? The cleaning. Everyone knows the struggle of attempting to scrub dirty pans, which are covered in food that just won’t budge. A lot of the time your kitchen sponge won’t do the trick, and sometimes even a scrubber can’t get the pan clean. So what do you do?

Well, we might have just stumbled upon a solution. This $7 scraper on Amazon claims to get rid of all those tough cooked food bits. This Kohler Dish Scraper is a great tool for anyone that cooks a lot. It’s got a hard nylon side and a soft silicone side for getting rid of food on non-stick surfaces. There’s even a small hole in the center, so you can hang this little tool up in your kitchen. Customers are loving this too. “Where has this thing been all my life?!” They wrote, “Works great to scrape out cooked-on food at the bottom of stainless steel pans without scratching the surface.”

You don’t even need to worry about waiting for your pan or pot to cool before cleaning. This scrubber can withstand heat up to 400 degrees.

“I love these little scrapers – they are able to scrape stuck-on messy food and grime from kitchen surfaces without getting gunk embedded as sponges do,” Another reviewer shared. “This particular version has contours to get into every nook and cranny, and also has one surface that is flexible to use on delicate surfaces.”

At only $7, if this can save us some kitchen stress, we’ll be happy.

We’ve got a feeling that we just found our new favorite cleaning tool. If you’re looking for a fun stocking stuffer or small gift to give to friends this holiday season, consider buying this scraper. It’s inexpensive, useful, and easy to clean. What’s not to love?

