Snag Some New Sunglasses — Including Ray-Bans and Oakleys — for Up To 50% on Amazon

Now that summer is officially in the rearview mirror, all those warm weather wares on your shopping list have been de-prioritized. That swimsuit you’ve been eying has been sold out for months. All of those flouncy dresses have been deferred in favor of cozy fleeces. But, sunglasses? Contrary to popular belief, that’s one summer essential you can rock year-round. After all, just because the ground is covered in black ice and slushy snow doesn’t mean the sun (and your need for some stylish shades) has magically disappeared.

If you need to pick up a fresh pair, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off sunglasses from two of the most iconic brands in the shade game: Ray-Ban and Oakley. Craving a polished pair that will pull your entire look together? Looking for a way to grab some shade while you’re hitting the slopes? Our picks below will have you covered.

Oakley Men’s Oo9343 M2 Frame XL Shield Sunglasses — $81.50, originally $163

Admittedly, wearing sunglasses during a pulse-pumping activity can be a recipe for disaster. One false move and your glasses will go tumbling off your face — and any focus you might’ve had will go crashing down with it. Fortunately, Oakley’s M2 Frame XL Shield Sunglasses have supersized lenses so everything will be in your field of view. (Yes, even when you’re looking down at your skis or tying your running shoes.) Best of all? The plutonite lenses block out all the sun’s harsh rays, while the ​​unobtainium earsocks and nose pads actually increase their grip the more you sweat.

Ray-Ban Rb3689 Metal Ii Evolve Photochromic Aviator Sunglasses — $95.90, originally $191

Want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping? Wow your inner circle with a pair of aviators. Originally designed to protect pilots’ eyes, this timeless style looks good on everyone. But, thanks to the range of tinted lenses, you can pick up the perfect pair for the special someone in your life. Oh, and speaking of lenses? The ones on this pair are polarized, giving you a crisp, clear view.

Ray-Ban Rb2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses — $105, originally $150

Of course, you can never go wrong with the classics. Case in point: Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer style, which the brand has been making since 1956. Decked out with a smaller eye shape and softer frame, Ray-Ban’s New Wayfarer sunglasses juxtapose all the best parts of the storied silhouette with a cool, modern twist.