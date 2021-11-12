Instant Pot Is Having a Massive Sale on Amazon — Get Air Fryers & Pressure Cookers Up to 46% Off

We hate to break it to you, but there’s more to fall than “sweater weather.” Blame it on the drop in temperature or the cozy cravings, but autumn is the perfect time to break out your slow cooker and whip up a hearty stew or veggie-packed chili. And, as luck would have it, Amazon’s currently taking up to 46 percent off Instant Pot’s pressure cookers and air fryers.

For the uninitiated, Instant Pot’s wares are specially designed to make your time cooking a lot easier. All you need to do is add your ingredients, select your desired setting, and your Instant Pot will take care of the rest. But, with so many models to choose from, finding the right one might be a tad overwhelming. To help, we’re breaking down the best deals worth adding to your cart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker, $69.95 — originally $129.95

Image: Instant Pot. Image: Instant Pot.

As the Instant Pot’s Aura model proves, slow and steady wins the race. This option is a slow cooker first and foremost — and doesn’t operate as a pressure cooker — so it’s perfect for meals that’ll take a few hours to get just right. (Stews? Casseroles? Incredibly tender meat? Check, check, and check.) And, thanks to its delay function and “keep warm” setting, you can have a pippin’ hot meal whenever you are ready.

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker $69.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker — $109.95, originally $149.99

Image: Instant Pot. Image: Instant Pot.

Calling all small-space dwellers: The Instant Pot Max will be a game-changer for the kitchen. Clocking in at a generous six quarts — which means you’ll have plenty of seconds or leftovers — this gadget can act as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, sous vide, and so much more. (We mean, this option can even whip up a batch of homemade yogurt.) Plus, this option has an altitude adjustment feature, so it will keep any guesswork to a minimum and give you a more precise cook time.

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker $109.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer — $63.95, originally $99.95

Image: Instant Pot. Image: Instant Pot.

Give your favorite fast foods a healthy-ish edge with the help of this air fryer. This option uses hot air — not excess oil — to crisp your dish to perfection. (In fact, Instant Pot claims that this model uses 95 percent less oil than your typical deep fryer.) But, why stop there? This fryer can also broil, bake, roast, and dehydrate.

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer $63.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Instant Pot Duo Crisp — $118.95, originally $199.99

Image: Instant Pot. Image: Instant Pot.

Or, if you’re looking for an appliance that can do it all, reach for the Duo Crisp. This multi-purpose pick has all the functionalities of your standard Instant Pot; however, it also has a special lid so it can also double as an air fryer. The best of both worlds? We certainly think so.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $118.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Instant Vortex Pro 10 — $111.95, originally $159.99

Image: Instant Pot. Image: Instant Pot.

You don’t need a gigantic oven to whip up a juicy, delicious whole chicken. Need proof? Just take a gander Instant Vortex Pro 10, which can act as a convection oven, air fryer, and rotisserie. So, whether you want to replace your oven altogether or have some extra oven space for your upcoming Thanksgiving feast, this option is a no-brainer.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven $111.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: