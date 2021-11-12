TikTok’s Favorite Shape Tape Concealer Is Part of Ulta’s Early Black Friday Deals — & You Can Get Free Shipping

The holiday season is officially here, so it’s time to put on your favorite festive look and put your best (fashionable) foot forward. But let’s be honest, it’s been a minute since we decked ourselves out for decking the halls, and we’re sure you feel the same. That’s why we’ve been looking for the best in beauty to offer a bit of help as you get ready to look and feel confident this holiday season. One such item we — and TikTok beauty fans — are loving is the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, which is coincidentally now part of Ulta’s Black Friday sale happening right now.

While you might have some loyalty to your longtime concealer of choice, this one has the potential to put your fav and all other concealers to shame. The Shape Tape Concealer features a full-coverage formula that lasts up to 16 hours — so you’ll look merry and bright all day long. This concealer also features 12 hours of crease-proof wear, so you won’t have to worry about any breaks in your airbrushed look whatsoever. The liquid of this concealer glides effortlessly on your face, too, so you won’t have to worry about any caking.

Fans of the concealer have been all over TikTok putting the product to use. What you’ll get is a refined, polished look that will only serve to bring out your natural beauty. Ingredients for this concealer includes shea butter, mango butter, and Licorice root that helps brighten and smooth your skin for a glowing final look. Don’t miss your chance to get the concealer beauty fans are gushing about online!

Right now, you can get three Tarte Minis for $30 — and not just this concealer. You can mix-and-match your Minis. Click this link to see what is eligible. This deal ends on November 13, so you should take advantage of it now.

