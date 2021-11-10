HSN Just Dropped Stellar Early Black Friday Deals on Roomba Vacuums — Including This New Model for $150 Off

While some love cleaning every inch of their home, some other people just don’t have the time they wish to dedicate to tidying up every nook and cranny in the house. For those that have to clean up messes left and right, but have to be in a meeting in five minutes, the Roomba comes to the rescue. Sparkling clean floors all the time? Yes, please!

There’s a reason so many people swear by a Roomba vacuum, especially when most of us can barely keep on top of the other chores we have to do each day. So, if you’ve been eyeing one of these pricey (but worth the investment) devices, you’re in luck because we just spotted unreal early Black Friday discounts on these vacuums at HSN. Whether you’ve got pets, messy kids, or just want a handy device to pick up crumbs on the daily, a Roomba is seriously a game-changer in your cleaning routine. Just think of all the time you’ll save vacuuming!

A variety of models are $150 off right now, so these deals won’t last long. Ahead, check out a few of the can’t-miss deals on Roombas at HSN. Hurry and add it to your cart if you want it to arrive by Christmas!

iRobot Roomba J7 WiFi Connected Vacuum — $499.99, originally $649.99 ($150 Off)

The iRobot Roomba J7 WiFi Connected Vacuum is ideal for a home with heavy traffic because this little guy can navigate through everything in your home — from pet toys to leftover shoes. If cleans up a lot of dirt and grime around the home, with 10 times to the lifting suction.

iRobot Roomba s9+ WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum — $949.99, originally $1,099.99 ($150 Off)

With a designed corner brush to get those hard-to-reach places, this Roomba model and charging station is perfect for those homes that don’t have time to clean every nook and cranny.

iRobot Roomba J7+ WiFi Connected Vacuum — $699.99, originally $849.99 ($150 Off)

This model both cleans after you and itself with its charing station/ dirt disposal. With its powerful vacuum suction and convenient charging station, it’s the most hands-free way to keep the house as clean as can be.

