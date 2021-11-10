Sick of Knotted, Tangled Hair? This $9 Jennifer Aniston-Approved Tangling Brush Will Actually Get the Job Done

As the temperatures dramatically change, we’re looking for the best ways to revamp our haircare routine. Thankfully, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, who launched her brand LolaVie this past year, gave fans a glimpse at one of her preferred hair brushes in an October 29 Instagram video. The Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry in Millennial Ombre is perfect for detangling your knotted hair, and you can get it on Amazon right now for less than $9.

This brush is ideal for those days where your hair needs a little bit of taming, or for right after you’ve hopped out of the shower. The Wet Brush contours to the scalp and the soft, flexible IntelliFlex bristles detangle knotted hair with absolute ease. Even better, this brush can work with all different hair types and is loved by Amazon shoppers. Don’t believe us? Check out what some said about the brush below!

“I absolutely love this brush by Wet Brush,” one shopper wrote. “I have longer color treated hair and this brush works great in getting through my freshly shampooed/conditioned hair. I purchased an off brand of this brush at a discount store and it does not match up to Wet Brush at all.”

The Wet Brush brand is also known to be great for kids’ hair, and you can even get one now for less than $5. This brush seems like a total game-changer for your hair, and with winter on the way, you should be able to style your ‘do any way you want to. That’s more than possible with this sleek brush that will leave you satisfied.

