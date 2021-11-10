Jennifer Aniston Used This Serum Stick as a Hydrating Primer on The Morning Show

Whenever we find out one of Jennifer Aniston’s skincare tips, we feel the need to share it. The actress is not only known for her well-kept hair, but her glowing skin as well. The 52-year-old actress doesn’t share her favorite products often, so we often have to do some snooping to figure out which skincare products she favors.

Earlier this year, Aniston took a snapshot of her backstage on the set of The Morning Show. But this wasn’t your normal backstage photo, because it was comprised of products her stylist, Chris McMillan, and her makeup artist, Angela Levin, use on the actress every day of the shoot.

In the photo, we spotted the Tatcha Serum Stick. The stick is designed for quick swipes of moisture. The stick not only targets dry spots throughout the day, it can act as primer, so your make-up application is easy. This product is $30, but it is part of a limited time promo at Tatcha. When you spend $125, you’ll receive a complimentary gift set of the Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm and Gold Camellia Beauty Oil with the code GOLDEN. This deal will end when supplies run out, so we recommend scurrying to the website if you want to try out this Aniston-beloved brand.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Tatcha. Courtesy of Tatcha.

Tatcha Serum Stick $48 Buy now Sign Up

This serum stick is a treatment and touch-up balm made of 80 percent squalane and Japanese lemon balm, which contributes to anti-aging and moisturizing properties. It’s also fragrance-free, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

The stick helps smooth out fine lines and add a dewy finish to wherever you apply it. After two weeks, over 95 percent of people felt much more radiant, less dry, and less texture in their skin, according to Tatcha — so that may be why Aniston is all over it.

Now Aniston has expressed her love for Tatcha before. In the same snapshot, she showed off her Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask.

Image: Tatcha. Image: Tatcha.

This moisturizing lip mask can help combat those dry winter lips.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask $28 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

