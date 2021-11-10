Will Costco Be Open on Christmas?

Costco has the uncanny ability to keep us coming back for more, especially during the holidays. It’s one of the only places where you can get a why-didn’t-I-think-of-that type hostess gift, an affordable life-sized ornament ball and your favorite food in bulk all in one shopping trip. Yep. Costco is pretty much the freakin’ best.

When you’re preparing Christmas dinner and realize you forgot a major ingredient, naturally you will feel the urge to run to Costco to stock up on supplies, but will Costco actually be open on Christmas? We don’t like to be the bearer of bad news, but Costco is historically closed on Christmas Day and it looks like 2021 will be no different. According to their website, the favorite warehouse retailer will be closed on December 25, 2021 — so make sure you stock up on their adorable Disney ornaments and the rest of their absolutely stunning holiday decor (golden reindeer, anyone?) before then.

Don’t panic, though. The discount store will remain open on Christmas Eve. While normal operating hours at Costco are usually 9 A.M.to 8:30 P.M., most Costco stores last year closed early on December 24 at 5 P.M. So if you do plan on heading to Costco on Christmas Eve, make sure you call your local store ahead of time. The earlier you get there to finish your last-minute shopping, the better!

According to Costco, their other store holiday closures include Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

