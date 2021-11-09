Nordstrom Is Selling This Advent Calendar Featuring Luxurious Candles — & It’s Less Than $100

After a long, grueling day, it’s always such a blessing to unwind — even for just two minutes — and be able to light a candle. Whether you love making your own or getting the newest candle in the sale section of Bath & Bodyworks, there’s no denying how amazing candles are. Typically, the holidays are a great time to both give and receive them. And Nordstrom might have the perfect gift for this holiday.

For the candle lover in your family, it’s time to up the ante. With not one, not two, but twelve candles in one gift set. You read that right — Nordstrom is selling the APOTHEKE 12-Piece Candle Advent Calendar.

As the inside flap says, “good things are coming” — and they really are. Celebrate the holidays and beyond with a dozen richly scented candles. The all-natural candles are Paraben-free, phthalate-free, and even sulfate-free — so your hippie friend will have no qualms lighting these up.

Image: APOTHEKE. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

APOTHEKE 12-Piece Candle Advent Calendar. $80.00 Buy now Sign Up

While they haven’t revealed what scents are inside, we can infer that their signature candle scents like rose rock, magnolia, and lavender might make an appearance.

Image: APOTHEKE. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

APOTHEKE 25-Piece Candle Advent Calendar. $185.00 Buy now Sign Up

Now if you want to go all out this holiday season, then maybe you’re ready for the APOTHEKE 25-Piece Advent Calendar. Not only will there be an array of candles, but there will also be tools like wick trimmers, matches, bath salts, soaps, kinds of butter, and so much more.

