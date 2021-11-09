Michelle Obama’s Go-To Creamy Concealer Is Part of Sephora’s Holiday Sale — For VIB & Rouge Members

When it comes to style and beauty icons, the First Lady of the United States always seems to set a trend. From Jackie O.’s classic silhouettes to Michelle Obama’s glowing skin, you won’t have trouble coming up with iconic style and beauty moments. And now, you can get a piece of Obama’s makeup essentials, too. The former first lady’s favorite concealer is part of Sephora’s can’t-miss holiday sales event, and VIB and Rouge Members can get a deal on the creamy concealer Obama simply can’t go without. Rouge members can get up to 20 percent off, and VIB members can get 15 percent off. Insiders will need to wait until November 11 to get 10 percent off.

Back in January 2021, just days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Obama’s makeup artist, Carl Ray, chatted with Elle about the essential items the former first lady uses to get that glowing, air-brushed look she works so effortlessly. The secret addition to her foundation is NARS’ Radiant Creamy Concealer, it really lives up to its name. This award-winning concealer is perfect for minor corrections, contouring, and creating highlights.

Inauguration was a long day, so naturally she needed a long-lasting concealer. This one stays on for up to 16 hours. You can also rest assured that this makeup product will be gentle on your skin, too. NARS’ Radiant Creamy Concealer helps hydrate you skin and reduces any signs of redness, while supporting skin’s resilience by maintaining moisture retention. Whether your concealing dark circles, wrinkles, or the look of lines, this concealer will give you the perfect touch of confidence to make you feel ready to take on Washington — or errand day!

