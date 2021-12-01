Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Is the Perfect Game Parents and Kids Can Play Together—Here’s Why

This article was created by SheKnows for Nintendo.

Now that temperatures have cooled down, more of us are spending the days indoors with the family. While I love cozying up with a blanket and a good movie as much as the next person, that can get repetitive. And with kids being out of school during the holidays, it would be nice for them to have the opportunity to flex their brain muscles. And I’m sure parents would agree it’s important for them to have the necessary outlet to put their wits to work. And what better way to do that than during a game night — complete with snacks and of course a fun game for the whole family. Sure, you’ve tried to have a family night before playing board games, but maybe it never quite landed with your kids. If that sounds like you, we have some ideas to make game night more exciting.

Related story The Best Le Creuset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals — Including Ina Garten's Go-To Dutch Oven

Thanks to the Big Brain Academy™: Brain vs. Brain game, there’s now a way to hit two birds with one stone and enjoy a game night while treating your brain to some mental fun. In this Nintendo Switch game, which is described as “easy-to-learn, tough-to-master,” you’ll go brain-to-brain with others in a series of fun, family-friendly activities. With the ability for each player to set their own difficulty level, people of all ages and skill levels can play against each other in challenges that will test their memory, analysis, identification skills, and more! It’s also great for larger get-togethers so friends can play in 4-player* matches to see who gets the highest score. You can also prep for your next multiplayer brain battle or compare scores with friends and family.

How Do I Play It?

The game consists of a number of different brain-teasing activities, which are made up of five categories – Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute and Visualize. There is a wide assortment of fun activities that will challenge your brain in different ways such as memorizing a series of numbers, identifying an animal as it slowly comes into focus, or helping guide a train to its goal. These activities can be played solo, with up to three other players locally*, or even against other people from around the world**!

What Are The Different Game Modes?

In Party Mode, up to four players* can go “brain vs. brain” to earn the highest points by quickly completing activities. By adjusting the difficulty from easiest (Sprout Class) to hardest (Super Elite Class), the activities will change. Each player can set their own level of difficulty to balance the playing field, so kids can even compete against their parents without worry. In Ghost Clash mode**, you can compete against mental marvels worldwide, folks on your friend’s list, or family members who have profiles on the same system.

The game also includes a Practice mode, which is how you can replay your favorite activities to earn high scores and medals. This mode is a great way to improve skills, so the next time you compete, whether with friends, family, or a multiplayer match, you’ll be prepared. Last but not least, there’s Test mode. In this mode, you are tested in a series of five activities. When you’re done with the activities, Dr. Lobe (your distinguished host and guide in the game) gives you your Big Brain Brawn score, which is a good indication of how much you’ve improved and what areas to work on. Regular testing will earn you in-game coins, which can be used to unlock costumes for your avatar.

How Can I Get It?

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems – which includes Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – on Dec. 3 for $29.99 MSRP***. Nintendo Switch Lite plays all games that support handheld mode. While the full game launches on Dec. 3, those wishing to try their hand at it before it drops can access a new free demo available right now in Nintendo eShop. It can also be downloaded from the official website! The demo will let you trial Stretch mode, featuring a sampling of puzzles that will test your abilities in three categories: Visualize, Identify and Compute.

*Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

**Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.

***Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Actual price may vary.