This Secret Store Is Full of The Cutest (& Affordable!) Holiday Decor — & All Of Our Picks Are Less Than $50

Now that we’re almost halfway through November, it’s time to start thinking about decorating your home. Maybe your Santa figurine has seen better days, or you just want something fresh and new to create holiday cheer in your home. If you want to fill your space with wonder like Buddy the Elf, you can find some cute holiday decor pieces at HSN.

You don’t need to just stick to Santa and a red-and-gold color scheme either, there are plenty of original decor ideas to be found. There are snowmen, gnomes, icicles, doves, reindeer, and so much more. It’d be a crime to not show off every aspect of the wonderful winter season in our homes.

Luckily, HSN has thought of everything that could be in a winter wonderland and has plenty of affordable decor for everyone’s homes. Check out some of our favorite pieces of holiday home decor from HSN.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Candle Warmers Frosty Wax Warmer with 2-Pack 2.5 oz. Wax Melts — $21.89, originally $29.99

Courtesy of HSN. Courtesy of HSN.

Frosty the snowman is getting a little hotter this holiday season. This adorable little snowman will help your home smell like the epitome of the holidays, with wax melts that smell like cranberries and cedarwood.

Candle Warmers Frosty Wax Warmer With Wax Melts $21.89 Buy now Sign Up

Alison at Home Set of 3 Metallic Candle Holders with Flameless Candles — $49.95

Courtesy of Alison at Home. Courtesy of HSN.

This timeless candle holder set is the perfect accessory for transforming your home into a winter wonderland. Along with that, it comes with flameless candles that can last up to six hours.

Alison at Home Set of 3 Metallic Candle Holders with Flameless Candles $49.95 Buy now Sign Up

Alison at Home Glass Icicle Ornaments Set of 4 — $26.95

Courtesy of Alison at Home. Courtesy of HSN.

It’s almost time to top off the tree with stunning ornaments, but before you start, maybe look into treating yourself with these stunning glass ornaments.

Alison at Home Glass Icicle Ornaments Set of 4 $26.95 Buy now Sign Up

10 Strawberry Street Nordic Gnome Canister and Accessory Set — $29.99

Courtesy of Strawberry Street. Courtesy of HSN.

This darling gnome set is the perfect festive touch for any room in the house! It comes with large and small gnome canisters, along with a salt and pepper shaker.

10 Strawberry Street Nordic Gnome Canister and Accessory Set $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Sara B. Pillow & Throw Set — $31.99

Courtesy of Sara B. Courtesy of HSN.

Time to get cozy with this blue dove pillow and throw set. With its classic holiday motifs, it is the perfect way to accessorize your home for winter.

Sara B. Pillow & Throw Set $31.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: