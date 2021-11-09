Sometimes it can get overwhelming having over a dozen kitchen tools to find throughout your kitchen for one dinner. If you’ve got no fewer than three burners going at once, you should continue reading, because we have a way to streamline your cooking process.

But this phenomenon can be a thing of the past with this Oprah-approved kitchen tool. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Kristen Bell, and Cameron Diaz swear by this for their daily cooking needs. And it’s likely you’ve seen the cult-favorite Our Place’s Always Pan — and maybe have even daydreamed about having it in your own kitchen.

Well, that dream can be a reality because, for a limited time, it’s more than 30 percent off the original price at Nordstrom — but it’s bound to sell out.

Deemed the “genius” pan by customers and “kitchen magician” by Oprah herself, the eight-in-one kitchenware set can be so many kitchen tools in one. It can be used as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula, and spoon rest. With it, you can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store your delicious meals.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Our Place Always Pan — $99, originally $145

Image: Our Place. Image: Our Place.

The non-stick ceramic-coated pan has been deemed a “game-changer” for so many looking to save space in their cluttered kitchens. Plus, it comes in a variety of gorgeous shades, like Sage and Heat.

