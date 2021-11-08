Revlon Dropped Their Newest Hair Tool On Ulta— & It May Be Their Most Innovative One Yet

While we love to treat ourselves to a well-deserved spa and salon day, sometimes we just don’t have the time. But we still want that gorgeous blow-out hairstyle for our hair — and that’s where come in. From blow dryers to luxurious brushes, we can’t get enough — but our cabinets may be overwhelmed.

For those who would rather spend less time on their hair routine in the morning, want that salon-grade hair, and use one tool for gorgeous, Disney-princess-like hair, Revlon may have just answered your prayers. Revlon just dropped a new brush tool to Ulta, and we’re obsessed with how easy it looks to use. It’s smaller than the previous TikTok-favorite version and has an additional heat setting.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer is a hairbrush designed to untangle, blow-dry, and give a new shine to your hair.

IRevlon. Courtesy of ULTA.

Around 75 percent of users had shinier blowouts with the one-step tool and used half of the usual heat exposure hair dryers have.

The ceramic titanium technology helps create silky-smooth hair, almost like you had a blow-out session at your favorite salon — but without the hefty price tag. Along with the brush, the pins themselves are charcoal-infused to give the ultimate drying & styling experience for any hair type.

So why not treat yourself with a salon-like tool for gorgeous hairstyles — especially with holiday parties around the corner?

