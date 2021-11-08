Amazon’s Best-Selling Sneakers Are On Sale — & You Can Get a Pair for Up To 45% Off

Sometimes you just have to walk it out. Whether you’re taking a stroll through your old family neighborhood or the bends of your favorite park, having the ideal footwear is an absolute must. And as we get closer and closer to the holiday season, you might need to have those running shoes ready to go for last-minute trips to the store — don’t worry, we’ve been there. Luckily, Amazon is having a major sale on their No. 1 best selling sneaker. It’s all part of the early Amazon Black Friday sales event, and you can get a pair for up to 45% off.

Shoppers are raving about Adidas’ Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe. These running shoes offer an extra cushion for total comfort during those long runs, or days where the running you’re doing is all about errands. The cloudfoam memory sockliner shapes itself to your foot for complete and utter comfort. It’s like a hug for your feet, and Amazon shoppers have been feeling the love.

One Amazon shopper described the shoes as the “comfiest shoes I have ever owned and I get so many compliments and questions about them. Great sneaker! Good for running around.” Another shopper emphasized that these shoes were ideal for the price. “I’ve had mine for about 8 months and worn them to theme parks, outdoor malls, etc. and haven’t had any issues with wear/tear and they still look great. Most comfortable sneakers I own & I will definitely buy more.”

And if you’re in the market for more of Adidas’ Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, you’re in luck. Amazon’s sale on the shoes offers a number of styles to fit your personality. Along with the black-and-white look, pictured above, you can get pairs in pink, teal, grey, and more. So don’t wait — treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers today!

