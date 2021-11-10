Target Has The Cutest Christmas Ornaments We’ve Seen & They’ll Make Your Tree Fabulous

The holidays are finally here, and while we’ve been busy stocking our cupboards full of holiday sweets from Trader Joe’s and testing out Thanksgiving recipes from Giada De Laurentiis, we’ve also been dreaming about the true centerpiece of our holiday celebration: the Christmas tree. This year, we want to make sure our tree is absolutely bursting with holiday cheer, so we’ve already started the hunt for cute and colorful Christmas ornaments. Imagine our delight when we realized that Target’s Christmas ornaments selection has pretty much everything we need. From cozy woodland animals to colorful Christmas dinosaurs (who knew!) these are our favorite tree ornaments at Target this year.

Faux Fur Forest Animal Christmas Ornament Set

This fuzzy quartet of baby deer will look like they’re frolicking through the forest when you hang them on your tree.

4ct Faux Fur Forest Animal Christmas Ornament Set $12.00

Beehive Christmas Tree Ornament

We love the vibrant yellow color of this adorable felt beehive ornament – it helps brighten up your decor.

Beehive Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Santa Gnome with Moose Antlers Christmas Ornament

Combine your favorite Christmas characters, Santa, gnomes and moose, into one charming decoration when you hang this ornament on your tree.

Santa Gnome with Moose Antlers Christmas Ornament $9.99

20pc Frosted Blush Christmas Ornament Kit

Looking for lots of ornaments? This pretty pink blush ornament set has 20 different trinkets to hang from your tree.

20pc Frosted Blush Christmas Ornament Kit $30.00

Let It Snow Cup Christmas Tree Ornament

This felt “Let It Snow” cup ornament is almost cozier than a mug of cocoa…almost.

Felt Let It Snow Cup Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Cloche with Mini House Scene Christmas Tree Ornament

It doesn’t get prettier than this white house with a pink, snow-dusted roof, sitting beneath a dainty cloche so you can see the cute details, like the pine trees in the front yard and the sparkly gold grass.

Cloche with Mini House Scene Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Yeti Christmas Tree Ornament

Who could call this fuzzy pink Yeti “abominable”? We prefer the term “totally adorable,” don’t you?

Yeti Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Cactus Flower in Pot Christmas Tree Ornament

We all have that one friend whose house is filled to the brim with plants, succulents, and cacti. Make their holiday season with the gift of this small knit cactus Christmas tree ornament, sure to put a smile on any plant-lover’s face.

Cactus Flower in Pot Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Dinosaur Christmas Tree Ornament

Give your tree a colorful, quirky, kid-friendly look with one of these adorably dressed triceratops ornaments.

Dinosaur Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

Felt Luna Moth Christmas Tree Ornament

Opt for a naturalist approach to Christmas tree decor and don the boughs of your tree with these beautiful luna moth ornaments.

Felt Luna Moth Christmas Tree Ornament $3.00

