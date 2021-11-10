Celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas With This Luxe Ornament Set

The weather’s getting chillier every day and Jack Frost is already nipping at our noses, so you know what that means — it’s time to decorate! From homemade stockings to the twinkly lights, one of the best parts of the holidays is creating your own personal winter wonderland. Our favorite part of the holidays? Decorating the tree, of course.

One of the most fun — and most dazzling — ways to prepare is by trimming your tree with some truly unique ornaments. Homemade ornaments, quirky ones from your favorite store, ornaments that bring a new sense of holiday spirit into your life — we love them all. We recommend adding a new set of ornaments to your tree, especially if you love to count down the days until Christmas.

QVC just dropped the Lenox 24K Gold 12 Days of Christmas S/12 Ornaments — and they’re stunning. You can adorn your tree with these sparkling, traditional ornaments in honor of the classic song, the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” From five golden rings to turtle doves, you can ring in the holiday in style.

Start a new tradition by hanging one ornament every day — all the way to Christmas. Or, you can hang them up immediately and stare at the beautiful array of ornaments throughout December.

Keep in mind that these are quite fragile — they’re constructed out of porcelain and there are touches of 12K gold added throughout. Make sure you’re handling these ornaments with care.

