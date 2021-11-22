Kindles Are Nearly 50% Off for a Limited Time During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t even need to wait until this Friday to shop Black Friday deals. Amazon’s Black Friday deals are checking off everything on our holiday gift list — and they just upped the ante with today’s deals. From kitchenware to kids’ toys, Amazon’s deals don’t last long — but luckily, they keep coming. And today, they’re selling a customer favorite for nearly half-off the original price.

For the bookworm in your family who’s tired of carrying around seven novels, it might be time to switch to a Kindle. Kindles have been a staple for many households — from the youngest child learning to read their first books to your seasoned reader with their own personal library. Kindles now have the ability to be read outside in the sunshine, so it truly is travel- and beach-read friendly.

We aren’t sure when these deals will disappear, so we recommend checking out some of our top picks for which Kindles to invest in this holiday season.

Kindle — $49.99, originally $89.99

Now with a built-in front light and highly accessible controls, you can read anywhere you want to now. From classic novels to audiobooks, the classic Kindle is the perfect gift for your family’s biggest reader.

Kindle Kids — $59.99, originally $109.99

Designed specifically for children, the Kindle Kids is filled with stories kids love to read and has weeks of battery life — so they can zoom through any book they’re loving right now. Also, parents can set educational goals for their little ones — and they’ll have no access to the internet to get distracted.

