Jennifer Aniston Revealed Her Go-To Sandals & We Found A Chic Dupe For Less Than $100

Even if the weather is getting colder outside, who can resist a pair of fashionable strappy sandals? And who could resist a pair that look super similar to Jennifer Aniston’s favorite pair?

Back in a 2019 interview with Instyle, Aniston revealed her go-to shoe rotation being “I like a wedge. I’m currently switching between Burberry, Saint Laurent, and my old-school Stuart Weitzman’s that I will wear until they are beyond repair.” Her Saint Laurents has been her go-to for a while — especially in the warmer months.

The Saint Laurent Tribute Espadrille Wedges are undeniably gorgeous, but at a whopping price tag of $695 — it’s a bit out of the price range. However, we found a stunning dupe at DSW: the UGG Eugenia Sandal is at only $90.

UGG Eugenia Sandal DSW.

You can never go wrong with wearing your favorite UGGs in the winter, but maybe it’s time to look into their chic sandals for when the temperatures go up.

The Cognac leather sandal is perfect for running everyday errands, or even topping off that look for your long-awaited GNO. Like the Saint Laurent’s, the UGGs have comfortable — and rather stylish — straps to wrap around your feet.

In true UGG fashion, they’re as comfy and snug as can be — so the impending fear of new shoe blisters isn’t the top worry on your mind.

UGG Eugenia Sandal $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

